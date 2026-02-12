TripAdvisor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported a loss of $38 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $411 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.