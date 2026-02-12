Trinity Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $186.6 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $186.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.31 per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $611.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253.1 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $2.10 per share.

