TriNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $245 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155 million, or $3.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.70 per share.

