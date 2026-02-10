Trimble: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $156.6 million.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $156.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $969.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $424 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $893 million to $918 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.42 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.