TransDigm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $6.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.02 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $37.42 to $39.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.85 billion to $10.04 billion.

