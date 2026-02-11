Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported profit of $80.1…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported profit of $80.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 78 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $440.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $220.5 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $412 million.

