Toast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $342 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.15 billion.

