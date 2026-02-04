Timken: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.3…

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $288.4 million, or $4.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKR

