Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.42 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $8.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.