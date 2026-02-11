Tenet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $371 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $371 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $4.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.08 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.41 billion, or $15.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.31 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.19 to $18.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.5 billion to $22.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

