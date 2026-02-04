Techne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $295.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292 million.

