TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $728.1 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $728.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.52 billion, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.