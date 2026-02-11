Taylor Morrison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $782.5 million, or $7.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.12 billion.

