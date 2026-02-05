Tapestry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $561.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $561.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 to $6.45 per share.

