T. Rowe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $445.3 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.09 billion, or $9.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.31 billion.

