T-Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.1 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.1 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $24.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.99 billion, or $9.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $88.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.