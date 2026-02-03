Super Micro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $400.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $12.68 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to be 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

