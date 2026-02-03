Suncor Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.82 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.24 billion, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

