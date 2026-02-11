Sun Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $532.3 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $532.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.54 billion, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.95 billion.

