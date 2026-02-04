Stanley Black & Decker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $158.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $401.9 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.13 billion.

