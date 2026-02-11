Stag: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $126.5 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $83.4 million, or 44 cents per share.

The industrial real estate investment trust, based in Boston, posted revenue of $220.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $487 million. Revenue was reported as $845.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAG

