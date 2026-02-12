SPS Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.8 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $192.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.3 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $191.6 million to $193.6 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $798.5 million to $806.9 million.

