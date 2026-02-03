Spire: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $91.2 million.…

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $762.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.4 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

