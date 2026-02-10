S&P Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.30 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.47 billion, or $14.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.34 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.40 to $19.65 per share.

