Southwest Offers Limited-Time Deal on Companion Passes for New Cardholders

They call their credit card Rapid Rewards, and Southwest Airlines and Chase are giving new cardholders the chance to earn a Companion Pass much more, well, rapidly.

Through March 18, if you open a Rapid Rewards consumer credit card, you can earn a Companion Pass — which entitles you to bring along a flying partner on any trip for only taxes and fees (as little as $5.60 one way) — by spending from $3,000 to $5,000 in the first three months on your new card. Normally, you need to earn 135,000 Rapid Rewards points in a year for a Companion Pass. Those points may compile at a lowest rate of one per dollar on everyday spending.

The eligible cards are:

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card – Annual fee is $99. Required spend is $3,000, and you also receive 20,000 points.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card – Annual fee is $149. Required spend is $4,000, and you also receive 30,000 points.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card – Annual fee is $229. Required spend is $5,000, and you also receive 40,000 points.

Limit on Use of Pass

In addition to the limited time you have to access this deal, the Companion Pass is limited, too. With this introductory offer, you can only use the pass through Feb. 28, 2027. Normally when you earn a Companion Pass, it is active for the rest of the year in which you earned it and then the entire next calendar year.

You can use a Companion Pass an unlimited number of times while it is active and change your designated companion up to three times per calendar year.

The Rapid Rewards cards also feature a key perk: one free checked bag per person, up to nine people on a reservation. Until last year, all Southwest passengers were entitled to a free checked bag.

Bottom Line

Should you take advantage of this deal? It depends.

First of all, though it’s kind of obvious, you should be someone who will be flying Southwest. And — yes, this is also kind of obvious — you should be planning to fly with a family member or friend. The Rapid Rewards card deal doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a solo flyer who doesn’t like this particular airline.

If you’ve been eyeing a Rapid Rewards card because you’d like a Companion Pass but have felt that, even with the welcome bonus, the points requirement is too high, then this could be the time to make your move. The lowest spend threshold of $3,000 in three months isn’t all that onerous if you’re using your new card for spending you were already planning — and are able to pay off without carrying a balance.

However, if you would like to get maximum use of a Companion Pass, the fact that this intro deal runs out on Feb. 28, 2027, could give you pause. That’s only two months out of the next calendar year. Under normal circumstances, your Companion Pass would be good for all of the next calendar year.

Also, when you do your calculations on whether this deal is for you, don’t forget to figure in the annual fee for whatever card you choose.

