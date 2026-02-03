Sonos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Tuesday reported profit of $93.8 million…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Tuesday reported profit of $93.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 93 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $545.7 million in the period.

