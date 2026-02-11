Solstice Advanced Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Wednesday reported profit of…

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $41 million in its fourth quarter.

The Morris Plains, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The maker of industrial specialty materials posted revenue of $987 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $237 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Solstice Advanced Materials said it expects revenue in the range of $935 million to $985 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

