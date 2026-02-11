Smurfit Westrock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.58 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $699 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.18 billion.

