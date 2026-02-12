Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170.5 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $449.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

