SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.8 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

