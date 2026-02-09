Simpson Manufacturing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported net income of $56.2 million…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported net income of $56.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35.

The building materials company posted revenue of $539.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $345.1 million, or $8.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

