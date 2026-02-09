Silvercorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Monday reported a loss of…

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

