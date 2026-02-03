Silicon Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $278.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.6 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $885.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicon Motion said it expects revenue in the range of $292 million to $306 million.

