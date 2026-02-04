Silgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $288.4 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share.

