Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $743 million.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.56 billion.

