Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $159.4 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $159.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $542.6 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.