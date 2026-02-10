Sequans: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.1 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of $5.62 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.4 million, or $11.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

