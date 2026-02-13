Sensient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $25.5 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $25.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $393.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134.5 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $3.80 per share.

