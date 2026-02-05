SelectQuote: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported earnings of $69.3 million…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported earnings of $69.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $537.1 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.