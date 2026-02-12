Seaboard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Thursday reported earnings of $253 million in its…

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Thursday reported earnings of $253 million in its fourth quarter.

The Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $264.13 per share.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $496 million, or $514.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEB

