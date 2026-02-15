Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 67, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 46
Atlantic Shores Christian 85, Fredericksburg Academy 61
Banner Christian 78, Kenston Forest 39
Blue Ridge School 79, Carmel 47
Brunswick 66, Windsor 28
Christiansburg 81, Pulaski County 72
Dematha, Md. 65, Bishop O’Connell 63
Denbigh 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 45
E.C. Glass 77, Liberty-Bedford 44
Faith Christian-Roanoke 36, Dayspring 29
Fauquier 68, Kettle Run 58
Fort Defiance 93, Riverheads 36
Greater Grace, Md. 68, Fairfax Christian 53
Highland-Warrenton 53, Springdale Prep, Md. 52
John Marshall 69, Greensville County 56
Mills Godwin 81, King William 64
Regents 51, Appalachian Christian 22
Thomas Dale 54, Dinwiddie 33
Tuscarora 63, Loudoun County 47
Va. Episcopal 80, Benedictine 42
Varina 71, Matoaca 34
Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Christchurch 70
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 47, St Mary’s Deaf, N.Y. 35
Wilson Memorial 77, Rockbridge County 44
