Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 26
Brunswick def. Windsor, forfeit
Catholic 75, Bishop O’Connell 48
Chatham Hall 40, Stuart Hall 22
Dayspring 58, Faith Christian-Roanoke 42
Flint Hill 37, Episcopal 18
Floyd County 62, Carroll County 44
Fort Defiance 44, Riverheads 37
Heritage (Newport News) 47, Denbigh 29
Martinsville 44, Patrick County 39
Mt Carmel 59, Grace Christian 44
Pulaski County 52, Christiansburg 48
Stuarts Draft 60, Western Albemarle 39
Temple Christian 63, Timberlake Christian 43
Tuscarora 46, Loudoun County 33
Varina 47, Matoaca 30
William Byrd 41, Franklin County 30
Wilson Memorial 54, Warren County 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.