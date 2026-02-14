Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 26 Brunswick def. Windsor, forfeit Catholic 75, Bishop O’Connell 48 Chatham…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 26

Brunswick def. Windsor, forfeit

Catholic 75, Bishop O’Connell 48

Chatham Hall 40, Stuart Hall 22

Dayspring 58, Faith Christian-Roanoke 42

Flint Hill 37, Episcopal 18

Floyd County 62, Carroll County 44

Fort Defiance 44, Riverheads 37

Heritage (Newport News) 47, Denbigh 29

Martinsville 44, Patrick County 39

Mt Carmel 59, Grace Christian 44

Pulaski County 52, Christiansburg 48

Stuarts Draft 60, Western Albemarle 39

Temple Christian 63, Timberlake Christian 43

Tuscarora 46, Loudoun County 33

Varina 47, Matoaca 30

William Byrd 41, Franklin County 30

Wilson Memorial 54, Warren County 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.