Saia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.5 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $790 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255 million, or $9.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

