Safehold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $27.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.5 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.6 million.

