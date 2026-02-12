Sabra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Tustin, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $95.2 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $27.2 million, or 11 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Tustin, California, posted revenue of $211.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $365.4 million. Revenue was reported as $774.6 million.

Sabra expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.55 to $1.59 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBRA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.