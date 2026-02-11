Ryder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported profit of $133…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported profit of $133 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.59 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $499 million, or $11.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.45 to $14.45 per share.

