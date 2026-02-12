Ryan Specialty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.2…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $751.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.2 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

