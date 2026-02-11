Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $214 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $214 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The company posted revenue of $622 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $874 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $771 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPRX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.