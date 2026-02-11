Rollins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $116.4 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $116.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $912.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $526.7 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

