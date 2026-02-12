Rivian Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $811 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $811 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.65 billion, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.39 billion.

